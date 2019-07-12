By EUOBSERVER

The new Slovak president, Zuzana Caputova, has called on the Visegrad 4 countries to respect the rule of law and to avoid being regarded "as weakening or dissolving the European Union". The Visegrad group of eastern European countries comprise Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Aiming at Poland and Hungary, she added the Visegrad cooperation must represent common values like the rule of law, freedom and cooperation.