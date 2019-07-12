Friday

12th Jul 2019

Von der Leyen supports Macron's 'Climate Bank' idea

Ursula von der Leyen, the nominated president of the new European Commission, is in favour of creating a "climate bank" for green investments. French president Emmanuel Macron first expressed this idea. During her meeting with the Renew group on Wednesday, she said one option could be to shift the mandate of the European Investment Bank towards green financing and green bonds. The EU aims at becoming climate-neutral in 2050.

Von der Leyen vote the focus This WEEK

MEPs will vote to confirm - or not - on Tuesday the new commission president, Ursula von der Leyen - a candidate put forward at the last minute by the EU leaders, and grilled by lawmakers recently in Brussels.

Opinion

Time to pay attention to Belarus

Belarus may be hosting the European Games, but Vladimir Putin is not playing games when it comes to Belarus' independence. The West needs to get serious as well.

EU parliament to vote on von der Leyen next week

MEPs will vote next Tuesday on the new commission president candidate, but her approval is far from certain. Von der Leyen will have to rely on votes from the right wing of the parliament to get the top job.

EU hesitates to back France over US tariff threat

France has passed a new tax on tech companies that will affect US global giants like Facebook. Donald Trump has threatened retaliatory tariffs over it. The EU commission says it will "coordinate closely with French" on the next steps.

EU banks more vulnerable to shocks than feared

Eurozone banks, such as Deutsche Bank, might be much more vulnerable to a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis than EU "stress-tests" have said, according to a new audit.

News in Brief

  1. Romania's Kovesi set to be first EU public prosecutor
  2. Turkey: first delivery of Russian S400 missiles arrived
  3. Russia accuses Tusk of 'Russophobic fit'
  4. Italy picks pro-European Salvini aide as commissioner
  5. Von der Leyen supports Macron's 'Climate Bank' idea
  6. Cyprus unhappy with draft EU sanctions on Turkey
  7. EU set to add Saudi Arabia to money-laundering list
  8. Slovakia's president: Visegrad 4 must respect rule of law

