Ticker
Von der Leyen supports Macron's 'Climate Bank' idea
By EUOBSERVER
Ursula von der Leyen, the nominated president of the new European Commission, is in favour of creating a "climate bank" for green investments. French president Emmanuel Macron first expressed this idea. During her meeting with the Renew group on Wednesday, she said one option could be to shift the mandate of the European Investment Bank towards green financing and green bonds. The EU aims at becoming climate-neutral in 2050.