By EUOBSERVER

The Russian foreign ministry has accused EU Council president Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, of having a "Russophobic fit" and launching an "anti-Russia attack" when he said in Batumi, Georgia, Thursday that the collapse of the Soviet Union was "a blessing" because it freed the nations of eastern Europe. Tusk spoke of history "clumsily and even awkwardly", the Russian foreign ministry statement Friday added.