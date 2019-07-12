By EUOBSERVER

The Romanian anti corruption prosecutor, Laura Kovesi, is poised to become the first European public prosecutor. Her only opponent, the French Jean-François Bonhert, pulled out of the race after being nominated for another function in France. Kovesi was the preferred candidate of the European Parliament, while Bonhert was supported by the European Council. However, the decision remains complicated, as according to the council rules, there must be two candidates.