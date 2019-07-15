Ticker
UK, France, Germany call for dialogue with Iran
By EUOBSERVER
Ahead of the foreign affairs council on Monday 15 July, the foreign ministers of the UK, France, and Germany issued a joint statement calling for dialogue between all parties involved. The three wrote that "the risks are such that it is necessary for all stakeholders to pause, and consider the possible consequences of their actions." The day before, in Baghdad, Federica Mogherini also warned against "dangerous adventures" in the region.