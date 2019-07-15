Ticker
EU satellite system temporarily offline
By EUOBSERVER
Services of the EU's satellite navigation system Galileo, offline since Thursday, have been interrupted by "a technical incident related to its ground infrastructure", the European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency said Sunday. Its search and rescue service remained operational, the agency added. Galileo is still in its pilot phase, and is due to be fully operational next year. The €10bn project is an alternative to US-owned GPS.