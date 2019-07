By EUOBSERVER

China's economic growth has slowed down to its lowest level in three decades. After two quarters of a US-China trade war, China's GDP growth fell to 6.2 percent, compared with 6.6 percent in 2018. US manufacturers are shifting production outside China to avoid tariffs as high as 25 percent on $250bn of Chinese import products. China's economic slowdown will affect global economic growth, with repercussions for Europe's economy as well.