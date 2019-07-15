Ticker
Germany wants 'coalition of willing' to distribute migrants
By EUOBSERVER
German foreign minister Heiko Maas said over the weekend that a "coalition of the willing" should redistribute migrants saved in the Mediterranean. Italian foreign minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said on Sunday "the system works only if a sufficient and significant number of EU countries join". On Monday in Brussels, EU foreign affairs ministers will discuss migration, a topic which has deeply divided EU states since 2015.