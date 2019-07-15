Ticker
Iran one year away from nuclear weapon, UK warns EU
By EUOBSERVER
Iran was "still a good year away from developing a nuclear bomb" and there was "still some closing, but small window to keep the deal alive," British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said at an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels Monday. France and other EU nations also urged Iran to stop enriching uranium in retaliation against US sanctions. But the Iran non-proliferation deal was "very close" to unravelling, Lithuania said.