Ticker
EU states threaten Turkey with 'targeted' blacklists
By EUOBSERVER
EU institutions will "work on options for targeted measures in light of Turkey's continued drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean," EU foreign ministers agreed in Brussels on Monday, after Turkey recently began drilling for gas in Cypriot waters, diplomatic sources told EUobserver. The potential blacklists might come on top of other measures, also agreed Monday - to stop high-level EU-Turkey talks, confirm cuts in EU subsidies, and review EU loans.