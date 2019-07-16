Ticker
North Macedonia expects EU accession talks this year
By EUOBSERVER
North Macedonia expects to become a Nato member by the end of this year, president Stevo Pendarovski said on Monday. He added that he hoped the European Commission would start EU accession talks in October, Reuters reported. The commission formally recommended in May that negotiations with North Macedonia should start. In the meantime, French president Emmanuel Macron repeated that enlargement can only happen after a deepening of the EU.