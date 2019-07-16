By EUOBSERVER

European Commission secretary-general Martin Selmayr will leave his job "at the end of next week", he reportedly told Politico Monday, the same day Ursula von der Leyen, the nominee for president of the commission, reportedly said "there can be only one high-ranking German at the top". Last year, MEPs asked Selmayr to resign, because of irregularities in his appointment procedure. The European Ombudsman said Selmayr's lightning-fast promotion constituted "maladministration".