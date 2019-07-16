Tuesday

16th Jul 2019

Ticker

Report: Selmayr to leave 'next week'

By

European Commission secretary-general Martin Selmayr will leave his job "at the end of next week", he reportedly told Politico Monday, the same day Ursula von der Leyen, the nominee for president of the commission, reportedly said "there can be only one high-ranking German at the top". Last year, MEPs asked Selmayr to resign, because of irregularities in his appointment procedure. The European Ombudsman said Selmayr's lightning-fast promotion constituted "maladministration".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Poland's ex-PM loses EU parliament chair again

Poland's former prime minister, Beata Szydlo, has cried foul after failing to get an EP committee chair a second time, in a fiasco which could spell trouble for the European Commission presidency vote on Tuesday.

Investigation

Farmers among new MEPs deciding on EU farming money

Renew Europe MEP Asger Christensen, from Denmark, earns €20,000 per month as a farmer. He became a member of the agriculture committee, which could create a conflict of interest situation.

Von der Leyen's EU vote far from sure

Unhappy socialist and liberal MEPs could upset German's bid to be next EU commission chief, making an even worse mess in the top jobs system.

News in Brief

  1. Von der Leyen open to further Brexit delay
  2. Von der Leyen promises carbon border tax
  3. Brexit: both UK PM candidates say Irish backstop is 'dead'
  4. Mogherini: Iran's nuclear enrichment 'reversible'
  5. Report: Selmayr to leave 'next week'
  6. North Macedonia expects EU accession talks this year
  7. EU states threaten Turkey with 'targeted' blacklists
  8. Iran one year away from nuclear weapon, UK warns EU

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Latest News

  1. EU talks tough on Turkey, but arms sales go on
  2. The Abortion Exodus - more Poles and Croats going abroad
  3. Poland's ex-PM loses EU parliament chair again
  4. Von der Leyen reaches out to left and liberal MEPs
  5. Farmers among new MEPs deciding on EU farming money
  6. Von der Leyen's EU vote far from sure
  7. Weber: Six proposals in wake of Spitzenkandidat process
  8. Von der Leyen vote the focus This WEEK

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us