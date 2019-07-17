By EUOBSERVER

Malta's attorney general filed indictments on Tuesday against three men accused of murdering journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia with a car bomb in 2017. The suspects, who were arrested shortly after the killing - Vince Muscat, George Degiorgio, and Alfred Degiorgi - will now stand trial. But Caruna Galizia's family continues to harbour concern that the trial could end up letting the masterminds of the operation, who remain unknown, go free.