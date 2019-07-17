By EUOBSERVER

The management board of Greece-based EU Agency for Cybersecurity (Enisa) has nominated Juhan Lepassaar as the agency's new executive director, Enisa announced Tuesday. Until June, Lepassaar was head of cabinet for EU commissioner for digital affairs Andrus Ansip. The Estonian will face MEPs' questioning although they cannot stop his nomination. Lepassaar may meet his old boss there. Ansip, now an MEP, is a substitute member of the relevant committee.