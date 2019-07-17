By EUOBSERVER

The leader of Germany's ruling CDU party, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, is to replace Ursula von der Leyen as German defence minister following von der Leyen's elevation to the European Commission presidency, German officials have said. Kramp-Karrenbauer previously said she did not want a new post, but the ministerial job could give her the experience and exposure she would need to contest federal elections in 2021 when German chancellor Angela Merkel leaves.