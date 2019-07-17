By EUOBSERVER

The EU "is ready to start work toward applying targeted measures for those members of the security forces involved in torture and other serious violations of human rights" in Venezuela, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Tuesday. Spain had pushed for sanctions over allegations that Rafael Acosta, a navy captain and opposition figurehead, had been tortured to death in custody. "She [Mogherini] threatens us with loathsome comments", Venezuela said.