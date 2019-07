By EUOBSERVER

France has ditched its candidate Jean-Francois Bohnert to be the EU's first public prosecutor in favour of Romania's Laura Kovesi, the Financial Times newspaper reports. A French official said the move "will ... allow the rapid establishment" of the new office, which is to go after fraud on EU subsidies. "The French government will ... support Laura Kovesi," Dan Ciolos, a senior Romanian liberal MEP, also said.