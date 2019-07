By EUOBSERVER

EU anti-trust commissioner Margrethe Vestager is to open a probe into whether US online retailer Amazon abused information gleaned from other traders who use its website, two EU sources told the Financial Times newspaper. The move risks further annoying US president Donald Trump, who earlier accused Vestager of "hating" America because her investigations had led to a €4.3bn fine on US tech giant Google and a €13bn one on Apple.