By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission's top civil servant, German lawyer Martin Selmayr, will step down following German minister Ursula von der Leyen's advent as commission president. An EU spokeswoman confirmed the news to German website dw.com after Selmayr himself dropped hints to the politico.eu site. His departure is designed to alleviate the image of German EU domination. His prior appointment also broke the commission's own staff regulations.