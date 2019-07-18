By EUOBSERVER

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has told the BBC that a nuclear missile treaty with Russia is at risk of falling apart. "We have to be prepared for a world...with more Russian missiles," he said. Moscow has a 2 August deadline to demonstrate compliance with the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. The US threatened to scrap the treaty over allegations Russia had violated its terms on short and medium-range nuclear missiles.