18th Jul 2019

EP employment committee elects Slovak chairwoman

The members of the European Parliament's employment committee elected Slovak MEP Lucia Duris Nicholsonova as chairwoman on Thursday. Nicholsonova was put forward by the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group after their Beata Szydlo, former Polish PM, was twice rejected, leading to a spat where Szydlo's PiS party initially refused to back Commission president candidate Ursula von der Leyen. Nicholsonova received 38 votes in favour and 14 against.

