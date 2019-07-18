By EUOBSERVER

EU regulators imposed a €242m fine on US chipmaker Qualcomm, the second penalty in 18 months, for breaching antitrust rules. Competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday that Qualcomm, which disputes the allegation, had abused its dominant position to drive a competitor out of business in the so-called baseband chips market, which connects smartphones and tablets to cellular networks. In 2015 a British chipmaker alleged that Qualcomm used "predatory pricing".