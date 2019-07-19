Friday

19th Jul 2019

Ticker

Schinas nominated as Greek commissioner

By

The new conservative Greek government on Thursday nominated the European Commission's chief spokesperson Margaritis Schinas as Greece's next European commissioner. Schinas served as an MEP from 2007 to 2009 with New Democracy. The previous premier Alexis Tsipras insisted on retaining the migration portfolio in exchange for supporting commission president-elect Ursula Von Der Leyen. The new government is believed to have set its eye on an economy-related portfolio.

EU goes on holiday as new UK PM arrives This WEEK

Boris Johnson is almost certain to become the UK's next prime minister, and oversee Brexit until the 31 October deadline, as work in the EU bubble is winding down for the summer.

Survey: Half of EU staff 'don't know' ethics rules

Only half of EU staff claim good knowledge of their workplace's ethics rules, while 82 percent of staff at the European Parliament have never attended any ethics trainings, according to a report by the European Court of Auditors.

