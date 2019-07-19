Ticker
Schinas nominated as Greek commissioner
By EUOBSERVER
The new conservative Greek government on Thursday nominated the European Commission's chief spokesperson Margaritis Schinas as Greece's next European commissioner. Schinas served as an MEP from 2007 to 2009 with New Democracy. The previous premier Alexis Tsipras insisted on retaining the migration portfolio in exchange for supporting commission president-elect Ursula Von Der Leyen. The new government is believed to have set its eye on an economy-related portfolio.