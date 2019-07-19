By EUOBSERVER

Sea-Watch rescue ship's German captain, Carola Rackete, said Thursday she hoped the new EU commission would work to let boat-rescued migrants enter Europe. Rackete is under investigation in Italy for docking her boat containing migrants at risk of drowning. "I sincerely hope that the European Commission now, after the new election of the parliament, will do its very best to prevent situations like that happening [again]," she said.