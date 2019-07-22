By EUOBSERVER

Police have arrested 25 people in the eastern Polish town of Bialystok Saturday after homophobic attacks on a city's first pride march, Euronews reported. Interior minister Elzbieta Witek said the "officers ensure security regardless of the ideas, values and beliefs proclaimed by citizens". LGBT rights have become an issue ahead of the October election with the ruling Law and Justice party depicting activists as a threat to traditional Polish values.