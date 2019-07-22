By EUOBSERVER

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy's party scored some 42 percent in the parliamentary election, according to preliminary results on Monday. The pro-Kremlin opposition received the second-highest number of votes at 12.5 percent. The 41-year-old comedian-turned-president has appealed to voters by promising to negotiate a political solution to the eastern Ukrainian conflict, boost the economy and cracking down on corruption. It is yet unclear what sort of coalition could govern.