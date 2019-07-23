By EUOBSERVER

The European Parliament's agriculture committee on Tuesday elected Spanish far-right MEP Mazaly Aguilar from the Vox party as its third vice-chair. She received 27 votes. Centre-left MEP Clara Aguilera received 20 votes. The vote was previously delayed, amidst some MEPs' discontent that the European Conservatives & Reformist group put a Vox candidate forward. Another ECR candidate, former Polish PM Beata Szydlo, was rejected as chairwoman of the employment committee.