By EUOBSERVER

Spanish centre-left prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, failed Tuesday to receive enough parliamentary support to be PM again in the first round of voting. Sanchez received 124 votes from MPs, against a needed absolute majority of 176. Another 170 voted against him, plus 52 abstentions. Sanchez, PM since June 2018, will face a second round on Thursday, where he needs a simple majority (more yes votes than no votes).