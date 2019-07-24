By EUOBSERVER

"I can't say I'm overjoyed. Of course it's disappointing if you're not elected as president of the European Commission," said commission vice-president Frans Timmermans Tuesday in his first press conference since EU leaders blocked his candidacy. "That's their decision. So it goes in politics," he noted. The centre-left Dutchman, who will return as vice-president, said that he nevertheless would be "loyal" to new commission president Ursula von der Leyen.