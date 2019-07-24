Ticker
EP Brexit group: 'greatly increased' threat of no-deal
By EUOBSERVER
The MEP group dealing with Brexit said Wednesday the risk of a disorderly Brexit had "greatly increased" with Boris Johnson becoming British prime minister. In a statement, they said they look forward to "working closely and constructively" with Johnson but added their commitment to the withdrawal agreement. MEPs warned: "a no-deal exit would be economically very damaging, even if such damage would not be inflicted equally on both parties".