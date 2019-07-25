Thursday

25th Jul 2019

Ticker

Banks not properly applying EU anti-money laundering

By

Julian King, the European Commissioner for security, told MEPs on Wednesday that "there is definitely a case for us looking again at how we do anti-money laundering legislation." The comments follow a commission report that says banks either did not respect or comply with anti-money laundering requirements. "These deficiencies point to outstanding structural issues in the implementation of EU rules, which have been addressed only in part," it said.

Johnson's call for new Brexit deal hits EU 'no'

EU targets Hungary for denying food to migrants

At least 25 people stuck in Hungary's transit zones along the Serb border have been denied food, with one case lasting eight days. On Thursday, the European Commission threatened the risks of sanctions against Hungary over the issue.

EU targets Hungary for denying food to migrants

Selmayr shifted to Vienna, ahead of von der Leyen arrival

London and Washington had been rumoured, but instead the German political mastermind behind the EU commission will now work as a quasi-EU ambassador in Vienna. He irked many in Brussels but also shook things up.

UK taking 'steps' after illegal copying of EU Schengen data

According to a classified report, the UK made illegal copies of EU security data, and its disregard for EU rules on handling such data was a "serious and immediate risk". The Commission now says "practical steps" have since been taken.

Selmayr shifted to Vienna, ahead of von der Leyen arrival

London and Washington had been rumoured, but instead the German political mastermind behind the EU commission will now work as a quasi-EU ambassador in Vienna. He irked many in Brussels but also shook things up.

Commission defends Mercosur trade deal

EU commissioners defended a far-reaching free trade agreement between the EU and four Latin American countries, against critics who fear it will damage European farmers' livelihoods and the global environment.

