Banks not properly applying EU anti-money laundering
By EUOBSERVER
Julian King, the European Commissioner for security, told MEPs on Wednesday that "there is definitely a case for us looking again at how we do anti-money laundering legislation." The comments follow a commission report that says banks either did not respect or comply with anti-money laundering requirements. "These deficiencies point to outstanding structural issues in the implementation of EU rules, which have been addressed only in part," it said.