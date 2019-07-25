Thursday

25th Jul 2019

Ticker

Banks not properly applying EU anti-money laundering

By

Julian King, the European Commissioner for security, told MEPs on Wednesday that "there is definitely a case for us looking again at how we do anti-money laundering legislation." The comments follow a commission report that says banks either did not respect or comply with anti-money laundering requirements. "These deficiencies point to outstanding structural issues in the implementation of EU rules, which have been addressed only in part," it said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

UK taking 'steps' after illegal copying of EU Schengen data

According to a classified report, the UK made illegal copies of EU security data, and its disregard for EU rules on handling such data was a "serious and immediate risk". The Commission now says "practical steps" have since been taken.

Selmayr shifted to Vienna, ahead of von der Leyen arrival

London and Washington had been rumoured, but instead the German political mastermind behind the EU commission will now work as a quasi-EU ambassador in Vienna. He irked many in Brussels but also shook things up.

Commission defends Mercosur trade deal

EU commissioners defended a far-reaching free trade agreement between the EU and four Latin American countries, against critics who fear it will damage European farmers' livelihoods and the global environment.

EU welcomes Johnson by rebuffing his Brexit plans

EU leaders and Commission officials insisted they want to work together with Boris Johnson - but said they will stick to the withdrawal agreement reached previously between the UK and the EU. A no-deal Brexit is now the likely outcome.

Letter

MH17: Punishment without crime?

Last week a number of politicians and diplomats used the fifth anniversary of the MH17 flight tragedy as a pretext to renew attacks against Russia, writes the Russian press attache in Brussels.

Opinion

Deforestation and the failure of EU self-regulation

As climate protests grow, Brazil's forests disappear at the rate of two football pitches a minute, and a summer of European heat raises the temperature, will new pledges from the EU on deforestation make the cut?

News in Brief

  1. 2,500 foreign terrorist fighters 'unaccounted for'
  2. Heatwave beats records in EU
  3. Slovenia and Spain lag on EU terrorist flight rules
  4. Banks not properly applying EU anti-money laundering
  5. Tusk demands 'detail' from Johnson on Brexit plans
  6. EP Brexit group: 'greatly increased' threat of no-deal
  7. EU's Selmayr to become bloc's ambassador in Vienna
  8. Sanchez fails to be re-elected as Spain's PM on first attempt

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Latest News

  1. UK taking 'steps' after illegal copying of EU Schengen data
  2. Selmayr shifted to Vienna, ahead of von der Leyen arrival
  3. Commission defends Mercosur trade deal
  4. EU welcomes Johnson by rebuffing his Brexit plans
  5. MH17: Punishment without crime?
  6. Deforestation and the failure of EU self-regulation
  7. Macron: 14 EU states agree on a migration 'mechanism'
  8. As Johnson set to become PM, ministers pledge to resign

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us