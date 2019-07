By EUOBSERVER

Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands have this week registered record temperatures during a heatwave, amid the wider debate on climate change. In Belgium, temperatures hit 38.9C on Wednesday, beating previous record of 38.8C set in June 1947. The Dutch high record set August 1944 was also surpassed with a 39.2C. Germany believes its 40.5C - yet to be confirmed - may also be new all-time record.