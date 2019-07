By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission estimates 5,500 foreign terrorist fighters left European countries to travel to the conflict zones in Iraq and Syria. Of those two-thirds were men, and a quarter women. "We think at least 1,400 were killed, died," said Julian King, the European Commission for security. He said around 1,600 have since returned. "That leaves 2,500 unaccounted for, we don't know where they are," he said on Wednesday.