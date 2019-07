By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission on Thursday announced it will be taking Greece and Spain to the European Court of Justice for failing to transpose the EU's data protection law enforcement directive into national law. Greece could face a €1.31m fine plus a daily penalty payment of €22,169.70 until compliance. Spain faces a €5.29m fine plus a daily penalty payment of €89,548.20. The deadline for transposition was 6 May, 2018.