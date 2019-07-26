By EUOBSERVER

Spain's outgoing prime minister Pedro Sanchez failed to become prime minister in a second vote this week, three months after the Spanish elections. He received support from 124 Spanish MPs, but received 155 'No' votes. The vote came after talks for a coalition between Sanchez's centre-left Socialists (PSOE) and the left-wing Podemos party collapsed on whether to hold an independence referendum in Catalonia, which Podemos supports but PSOE opposes.