The heatwave affecting western Europe continued breaking records Thursday. Paris recorded a temperature of 42.6C, breaking a 1947 record. Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands also were hit by never-before seen temperatures. A heatwave as such is not directly caused by global warming, but climate change is making such extreme events more likely. "It's not a problem that's going to go away," said the World Meteorological Organization's Clare Nullis.