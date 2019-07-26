By EUOBSERVER

The EU will not be bullied into compromising on its principles, Norbert Roettgen, an ally of chancellor Angela Merkel and chairman of the foreign affairs committee in the Bundestag has warned British prime minister Boris Johnson. "Neither boastful speeches nor bullying will succeed in making us give up EU principles and unity," he tweeted Thursday, after Johnson threatened a no-deal Brexit if the EU does not renegotiate the divorce deal.