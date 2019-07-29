Ticker
Russian opposition leader ill after 'chemical exposure'
By EUOBSERVER
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was hospitalised on Sunday with symptoms his doctor described as "the result of harmful effects of undefined chemical substances". He was taken to hospital from jail, where he is serving a 30-day sentence for calling on people to attend an anti-government protest. On Saturday, police detained more than 1,300 demonstrators who protested against the Moscow electoral committee for failing to register independent candidates.