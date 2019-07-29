Monday

29th Jul 2019

Orban: I stopped 'ideological guerillas' getting EU top job

By

Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, said on Saturday he was key in preventing "ideological guerrillas" from getting the EU Commission presidency - referring to Manfred Weber and Frans Timmermans. In his annual speech at a Transylvanian summer camp, Orban said the essence of his "illiberal" democracy was the protection of "Christian liberty". He said instead of migration, the EU should give financial assistance to European families to have more children.

Exclusive

EU parliament rejects ombudsman over expenses

The European Parliament questions whether the ombudsman had the right to criticise the institution's "margin of discretion" in deciding on publication of confidential papers about the controversial monthly €4,513 expenses lump sum for MEPs.

Johnson's call for new Brexit deal hits EU 'no'

The UK will not nominate a new EU commissioner, the new British PM said in his first address to parliament, and insisted that the Irish backstop can be renegotiated - without giving any specifics on alternative solutions.

