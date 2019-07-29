By EUOBSERVER

Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, said on Saturday he was key in preventing "ideological guerrillas" from getting the EU Commission presidency - referring to Manfred Weber and Frans Timmermans. In his annual speech at a Transylvanian summer camp, Orban said the essence of his "illiberal" democracy was the protection of "Christian liberty". He said instead of migration, the EU should give financial assistance to European families to have more children.