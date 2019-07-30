Ticker
'No deal' Johnson booed in Scotland
By EUOBSERVER
Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said Monday she believed UK prime minister Boris Johnson was pursuing a no-deal Brexit, as there was no clarity on any plan to reach a new divorce deal. "I think that is extremely dangerous for Scotland, indeed for the whole of the UK," Sturgeon said after meeting Johnson in Edinburgh, where he was booed. Sturgeon said she would continue preparations for a second independence referendum.
