Czech prime minister Andrej Babis will nominate Vera Jourova for a second term in the EU Commission, he told reporters on Monday after meeting with commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels. Jourova has served since 2014 as justice, consumer and gender-equality commissioner. She hails for Babis's liberal ANO party. She is the eighth women to be nominated for the new commission.