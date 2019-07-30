Tuesday

30th Jul 2019

Ticker

Germany's top court to decide on ECB's intervention

By

Germany's top court will issue a ruling on Tuesday on the European Central Bank's (ECB) role as a supervisor, and if it acted within its mandate when it started buying bonds, DPA reported. A German plaintiff argued that the country is assuming liability-risks through the ECB programs that are beyond its control. The ECB bank regulators currently oversee 114 institutions, which hold 82 percent of banking assets in the eurozone.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Exclusive

EU parliament rejects ombudsman over expenses

The European Parliament questions whether the ombudsman had the right to criticise the institution's "margin of discretion" in deciding on publication of confidential papers about the controversial monthly €4,513 expenses lump sum for MEPs.

News in Brief

  1. Irish PM to Johnson: 'no satisfactory' border options
  2. Germany's top court to decide on ECB's intervention
  3. Prague nominates Jourova for commission second term
  4. 'No deal' Johnson booed in Scotland
  5. Johnson will meet EU leaders if they move on backstop
  6. Sites using Facebook 'like' button liable, ECJ rules
  7. Commission contacting capitals over migrant ship
  8. Russian opposition leader ill after 'chemical exposure'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Latest News

  1. Eight EU states miss artificial intelligence deadline
  2. EU's rule-of-law blueprint: two out of three is not enough
  3. Johnson sets up 'war cabinet' to deliver Brexit
  4. Grand Theft Tender? How €56bn went to tax havens
  5. EU parliament rejects ombudsman over expenses
  6. Oil, carbon reductions and future EU-Gulf relations
  7. Johnson's call for new Brexit deal hits EU 'no'
  8. EU sends Spain to court in latest air pollution case

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us