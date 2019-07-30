By EUOBSERVER

Irish taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British prime minister Boris Johnson have held their first conversation since Johnson took power last week. In a phone call between Dublin and London, Varadkar told Johnson that the EU was "united" that the withdrawal agreement could not be reopened, and that there were "no satisfactory options" for a technological fix for the Irish border, which will become a new UK/EU border on 31 October.