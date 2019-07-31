By EUOBSERVER

German prosecutors have opened a murder investigation into an Eritrean man, suspected of pushing a mother and child onto the tracks at Frankfurt's train station, killing the eight-year-old son. The motives of the 40-year-old, who is married with three children, and had been living in Switzerland since 2006 where he was granted asylum in 2008, remain unclear, according to police. Prosecutors were planning a psychiatric test for the suspect.