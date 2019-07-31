Ticker
Trump's plan to tax French wine 'moronic', says minister
By EUOBSERVER
The French agriculture minister has called US president Donald Trump's threat to tax French wine "completely moronic". Trump threatened last week to retaliate after French plans to tax US firms such as Google, Facebook and Amazon, boasting on Twitter that American wine is better. "It's absurd, in terms of having a political and economic debate," Didier Guillaume said Tuesday. "American wine is not better than French wine," he added.