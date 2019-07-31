Ticker
Romanian minister resigns after murder-rape outrage
By EUOBSERVER
Romanian interior minister Nicolae Moga on Tuesday resigned, after massive public outrage over the police's handling the suspected kidnapping, rape, and murder of a teenage girl. The move comes after thousands protested in Bucharest at the police's slow response to the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl, who had called the emergency dispatcher three times before being murdered. The national police chief had been sacked last week.