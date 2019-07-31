Ticker
UK's new Brexit negotiator coming to Brussels
By EUOBSERVER
The UK's new Brexit negotiator, David Frost, is coming to Brussels for meetings with officials from the European Commission "over the next days", a commission spokeswoman confirmed on Wednesday. Frost, who is also new prime minister Boris Johnson's Europe adviser, will be meeting with Clara Martinez Alberola, head of president Jean-Claude Juncker's cabinet, the commission's interim secretary-general Ilze Juhansone, and Article 50 Task force strategy director Stephanie Riso.