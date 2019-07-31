By EUOBSERVER

The UK's new Brexit negotiator, David Frost, is coming to Brussels for meetings with officials from the European Commission "over the next days", a commission spokeswoman confirmed on Wednesday. Frost, who is also new prime minister Boris Johnson's Europe adviser, will be meeting with Clara Martinez Alberola, head of president Jean-Claude Juncker's cabinet, the commission's interim secretary-general Ilze Juhansone, and Article 50 Task force strategy director Stephanie Riso.