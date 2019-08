By EUOBSERVER

Some 7.5 percent of people of working age were unemployed in June in the 19 EU countries in the eurozone, Eurostat reported Wednesday. This was the lowest unemployment rate since June 2008. For the whole EU (28 countries), the unemployment rate was even lower at 6.2 percent, the lowest since monthly reports started in 2000. People under 25 still face more difficulty, with EU youth unemployment at 14.1 percent.